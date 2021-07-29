Man arrested for jumping fence at Gov. Rickett’s Mansion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The Nebraska State Patrol says troopers arrested a 31-year-old man who jumped the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion in Lincoln and sat down in the mansion’s back yard.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports the incident happened Wednesday afternoon, when Gov. Pete Ricketts was not in the mansion.

The patrol says State Capitol security spotted the man as he scaled the fence and entered the backyard. He was quickly arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, trespassing and criminal impersonation, because police say he gave officers a fake name.