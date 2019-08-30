No gun or intruder found after Vermont Statehouse lockdown

Police cars block off State Street in Montpelier, Vt., where state office buildings are in lockdown on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. Some state government buildings are on lockdown in Vermont’s Capitol complex after a report of a person with a weapon. State buildings Commissioner Christopher Cole tells WCAX News that there was a report from a member of the public that someone was seen going into the building that houses the tax department with what appeared to be a long gun. (AP Photo/Lisa Rathke)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — No gunman has been found after a lockdown at the Vermont Statehouse and other government buildings in Montpelier that followed a report of a person with a gun.

Two buildings are still being searched Friday with the help of police dogs, including the Vermont State Tax Office building, which was the focus of the report.

The state Department of Human Resources said in a statement that “no intruder or firearm were located.”

People are being allowed to leave after a lockdown that began at midday.

Gov. Phil Scott’s office said earlier that police from federal, state and local law enforcement agencies were responding to a report the person entered the building.

The state Department of Human Resources had put out a statement saying, “our understanding is that the situation is well under control and not a danger.”