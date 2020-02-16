Parkland families gather in Washington, D.C. hoping for change on two year anniversary of shooting that killed 17 people

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – Valentine’s Day marked two years since the shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people and injured 17 more.

Survivors, parents, and advocates are marking the anniversary with a gathering at the U.S. Capitol.

Parkland families are spending the two year anniversary in Washington, D.C. hoping for a change.

“I need to be in an iconic place to send the right message,” said Manny Oliver, who lost his son in the Parkland shooting.

Oliver lost his son on February 14, when a gunman opened fire at a Parkland, Florida High Schoo that killed 17 people.

Aalayah Eastmond was inside the school when this happened. Now, she’s a college student in Washington, D.C. pushing Congress to act.

“Demanding Congressional change for gun violence prevention with people that can relate to my pain is very important to me,” said Eastmond, Parkland survivor.

Students and families from Parkland are in Washington looking for answers. They’re sharing newspapers with all the shootings that have happened since that day, two years ago.

This week, the Trump administration launched SchoolSafety.gov, a website of government-wide resources for schools to prepare for threats.

Florida Senator Marco Rubio wants to see the school safety website signed into law.

“Do you feel like the website is enough to address gun violence?” said Kellie Meyer, KCAU 9 Washington Correspondent.

“No. No single thing is enough. I think the issue here is violence,” said Senator Rubio (R-FL).

Senator Rubio said Congress is taking multiple steps to make a difference in the amount of gun violence.

He also said he isn’t on board with some gun control legislation.

“I know it sounds good when people hear it, but it really wouldn’t make a difference. I am focused on things that will make a difference,” said Senator Rubio.

The 2019 Bi-partisan Background Checks Bill passed the House last year but has yet to be brought up in the Senate.

Alabama Senator Doug Jones thinks the bill would pass if it came to the Senate floor.

“It wouldn’t infringe on anybody’s right. It would just simply try to keep guns out of the hands of the wrong people. I think everybody supports that overwhelmingly, but I don’t see that happening,” said Senator Jones (D-AL).

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell hasn’t signaled if he will bring up the bill this year.