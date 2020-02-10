‘Parasite’ wins big: The complete list of the 2020 Academy Award winners

Bong Joon-ho holds the Oscars for best original screenplay, best international feature film, best directing, and best picture for “Parasite” at the Governors Ball after the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (ABC News) – The Oscars were once again without a host this year. Nonetheless, it was a night of memorable performances, including one from Best Actress nominee Cynthia Erivo.

The biggest winner of the night was “Parasite,” becoming the first foreign language film to take home the Academy Award for Best Picture. Bong Joon Ho paid tribute to Martin Scorsese as he accepted his Oscar for directing.

“‘The most personal is the most creative'” said Joon Ho through a translator. He himself then said, “That quote was from our great Martin Scorsese.”

There were no surprises in the acting categories, as Brad Pitt took home the supporting actor award.

“‘Once upon a time in Hollywood?’ Ain’t that the truth,” said Pitt.

Laura Dern won her first Academy Award as supporting actress for her role in marriage story

The award for Best Actress went to Renee Zellweger for her performance as Judy Garland

“Miss Garland, you are certainly among the heroes who unite and define us and this is certainly for you,” said Zellweger.

Joaquin Phoenix won his first Oscar for his portrayal in “Joker.”

“I’ve been a scoundrel in my life, and I am grateful that many of you in this room have given me a second chance,” Phoenix said.

Below is the full list of the categories with the winner and nominees.

Best Picture

“Ford v. Ferrari”

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” (winner)

Best Director

Martin Scorsese, “The Irishman”

Todd Phillips, “Joker”

Sam Mendes, “1917”

Quentin Tarantino, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Bong Joon-ho, “Parasite” (winner)

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Leonardo DiCaprio, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Adam Driver, “Marriage Story”

Joaquin Phoenix, “Joker” (winner)

Jonathan Pryce, “The Two Popes”

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo, “Harriet”

Saoirse Ronan, “Little Women”

Charlize Theron, “Bombshell”

Scarlett Johansson, “Marriage Story”

Renee Zellweger, “Judy” (winner)

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks, “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”

Al Pacino, “The Irishman”

Joe Pesci, “The Irishman”

Anthony Hopkins, “The Two Popes”

Brad Pitt, “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (winner)

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates, “Richard Jewell”

Laura Dern, “Marriage Story” (winner)

Scarlett Johansson, “Jojo Rabbit”

Florence Pugh, “Little Women”

Margot Robbie, “Bombshell”

Animated Feature Film

“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”

“I Lost My Body”

“Klaus”

“Missing Link”

“Toy Story 4” (winner)

Animated Short Film

“Dcera (Daughter)”

“Hair Love” (winner)

“Kitbull”

“Memorable”

“Sister”

Original Screenplay

“Knives Out”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Parasite” (winner)

Adapted Screenplay

Taika Waititi, “Jojo Rabbit” (winner)

Steve Zaillian, “The Irishman”

Anthony McCarten, “The Two Popes”

Greta Gerwig, “Little Women”

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver, “Joker”

Live Action Short Film

“Brotherhood”

“Nefta Football Club”

“The Neighbors’ Window” (winner)

“Saria”

“A Sister”

Production Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (winner)

“Parasite”

Costume Design

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Little Women” (winner)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Documentary Feature

“American Factory” (winner)

“The Cave”

“The Edge of Democracy”

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

Documentary Short

“In the Absence”

“Learning to Skateboard in a War Zone If You’re a Girl” (winner)

“Life Overtakes Me”

“St. Louis Superman”

“Walk Run Cha-Cha”

Sound Editing

“Ford v Ferrari” (winner)

“Joker”

“1917”

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Sound Mixing

“Ad Astra”

“Ford v Ferrari”

“Joker”

“1917” (winner)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Cinematography

“The Irishman”

“Joker”

“The Lighthouse”

“1917” (winner)

“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”

Film Editing

“Ford V. Ferrari” (winner)

“The Irishman”

“Jojo Rabbit”

“Joker”

“Parasite”

Visual Effects

“Avengers: Endgame”

“The Irishman”

“The Lion King”

“1917” (winner)

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Makeup and Hairstyling

“Bombshell” (winner)

“Joker”

“Judy”

“Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”

“1917”

International Feature Film

“Corpus Christi”

“Honeyland”

“Les Miserables”

“Pain and Glory”

“Parasite” (winner)

Original Score

“Joker” (winner)

“Little Women”

“Marriage Story”

“1917”

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker”

Original Song