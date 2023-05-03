(KTLA) – Panda Express is testing out a brand-new menu item, but it’s only available at one California location.

The fast-food chain’s new Spicy Wagyu Beef Dumplings are tossed with kale and onion in a sweet and spicy sauce. It’s the first entrée on the company’s menu to include Wagyu beef — Wagyu being a Japanese breed of cattle often associated with higher-quality beef.

The sauce, crafted by sauce company Fly By Jing, is comprised of “soy sauce, slow-brewed with brown sugar, mushrooms, garlic and a blend of spices,” the company said. The dish itself is also said to be inspired by a popular street snack from the city of Chengdu: Zhong dumplings.

Panda Express is testing the dumplings at its Innovation Kitchen in California. (Panda Express)

Panda Express said the new item, which is being tested exclusively at its Innovation Kitchen in Pasadena, California, is a testament to its commitment to innovate and give fans the opportunity to experience new flavors in an “approachable, creative way.”

While customers can currently try the spicy Wagyu beef dumplings in Southern California from through June 1, it’s unclear if testing will expand to other locations.

Other items featured at the Panda Express Innovation Kitchen include the Honey Sesame Chicken Breast Shepherd’s Pie, the Orange Chicken and Bacon Biscuit Sandwich, and more.