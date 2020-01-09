Over 170 people killed in Iranian plane crash

WASHINGTON – As the world watches the escalating tensions in the middle east, tragedy struck in the Iranian Capitol of Tehran Wednesday morning.

A Ukraine-bound Boeing 737 plane crashed shortly after takeoff Wednesday morning, killing all 176 passengers and crew on board.

According to the website flightrader24, the plane stopped transmitting data when it reached around 8,000 feet.

The plane went down just two minutes into the flight.

Ukraine airlines have dismissed any error by the crew and said they had tens of thousands of hours of flight experience.

The investigation into what caused the plane to crash is still under investigation.

