(KCAU) — Friday marks the start of Medicare open enrollment, meaning millions of Americans can sign up or make adjustments to their plans.

Medicare is for people who are 65 years old and over, as well as those who are disabled. The enrollment period runs through December 7, with changes going into affect January 1.

The plans and application are at the Medicare website.

The website also gives tips on someone can navigate their way to open enrolling. You can see those tips here.