One-third of Americans experiencing anxiety, depression

(CNN) – About one-third of all Americans say they are experiencing signs of anxiety or depression. Young people are among those suffering the most.

“I’m having to go home. I’m now finishing my school online. Will I have a graduation? How’s the job market gonna be? Everything kind of just started rolling in and I realized this is not good,” said Visaysha Garris, 22.

Instead of moving to New York for a dream job, she is back home living with her mother. Her life was interrupted in mid-March. Garris graduated college during COVID-19.

“It definitely has been a struggle. I definitely went through a bit of depression when I first moved home. My life was kind of ripped away from me,” she said.

Since mid-April, the CDC has been asking Americans about their mental state. One-third of the country is experiencing clinical symptoms of anxiety or depression. Between January and June of 2019, only 11% of American adults reported similar symptoms. People from 18 to 29 are most affected.

“So this pandemic has really been an assault on everyone’s mental health, and especially for young people,” said Dr. Gary Small, Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Science at UCLA.

“When you’re young, you’re more subject to peer pressure. You have worries about your future, your career, establishing relationships. And I think the uncertainty that the virus presents really adds insult to injury,” said Small.

“Now, when we go out in public, we’re more cautious and people come too close to us. We make sure we’re distance enough, and they make us a bit anxious. On the other hand, that causes chronic stress, chronic anxiety, and that’s not good for our brains. It actually worsens our memory ability that can lead to depression and anxiety disorders,” he said.

One thing that can help address both the virus and the anxiety of this pandemic is a mask. It’s a way to show that you are far less likely to infect someone else.

“There are people who don’t seem to care, but I’m a person who cares, and I will consistently wear my mask,” said Garris.