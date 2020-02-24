One person tested positive for coronavirus heads to Omaha for monitoring

OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) – Nebraska Medicine has announced that another American who was evacuated to the United States from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and tested positive for the coronavirus is being transferred to Omaha.

That person is heading to the University of Nebraska Medical Center (UNMC)/Nebraska Medicine to be monitor for the coronavirus.

The person was originally being monitored in Texas at Lackland Air Force Base.

Nebraska Medicine said the individual is the spouse of one of the 13 people who arrived in Omaha for monitoring and treatment on February 17.

This person will be taken straight to the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC/Nebraska Medical Center campus.

Officials said the scheduled arrival to the person is 6 p.m. on Monday at Omaha’s Eppley Airfield.

Authorities said the landing will be handled close to how previous arrivals, with the plane remaining in an isolated area of Eppley tarmac, with no involvement with the main passenger terminal.

The addition of this individual brings the total number to the group being monitored at UNMC/Nebraska Medicine to 14 people.

Twelve of them are being monitored in the National Quarantine Unit, with the other two receiving care in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit.

The numbers are reflecting the return of one person to the National Quarantine Unit after treatment in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit earlier on Monday.

There are currently 12 people that are tested positive for COVID-19, or coronavirus, while two remain negative.

Those two individuals will be able to leave quarantine on March 2.

