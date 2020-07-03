One of Epstein’s associates arrested by FBI, charged for several offenses

NEW YORK (ABC) – New developments in the Jeffrey Epstein case have been made regarding his confidante.

Ghislaine Maxwell has been arrested by the FBI and charged with conspiring to entice minors to travel in illegal sex acts, perjury, and other offenses.

Ghislaine Maxwell was arrested in New Hampshire around 8:30 a.m. Thursday morning, facing a slew of charges dating back to the 1990s.

A six-count indictment said the 58-year-old Maxwell assisted, facilitated, and contributed to Jeffrey Epstein’s alleged abuse of three minor girls from at least 1994 to 1997.

Federal prosecutions in New York accused Maxwell of helping Epstein Recruit, groom, and ultimately abuse girls as young as 14.

Prosecutors also allege that Maxwell attempted to befriend some of Epstein’s minor victims prior to their abuse, taking them shopping and to the movies.

Epstein was arrested in early July 2019.

Officials said he died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell.

Two guards were charged in connection with Epstein’s death.

Maxwell has been charged by the Southern District of New York, which never stopped investigating Epstein’s associates after his death.

Maxwell is also charged with two counts of perjury for answers she gave during two depositions in 2016.

She was expected to appear in federal court on Thursday. She has previously denied any wrongdoing.