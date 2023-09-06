OMAHA, Neb. (KCAU) — The FBI is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a man who may have information about a child victim’s identity in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The FBI Omaha Field Office stated in a release the unknown individual is being referred to as John Doe 47. He is described as a Black male, probably between the ages of 18 to 25 years old. In a video, he could be heard speaking English. The FBI also provided photos of the man.

The man is believed to have “critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation,” the release states.

In a video, the FBI said that the man and a child were recorded in August 2020 by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Data embedded in the video shows the files may have been produced before April 2020.

Anyone with information about the man or the case is asked to contact the FBI. A tip can be submitted online here or by calling the FBI’s tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324). The FBI notes that there have been no charges filled in this case.

The case is part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives. The initiative is part of the partnership between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.