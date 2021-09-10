Nebraska gymnastics coach charged with child sex assault

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — An Omaha-area gymnastics coach has been arrested and charged with two counts of sexually assaulting a child.

Police say 30-year-old Alexander Thomas was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Sarpy County Jail in Papillion.

Investigators say Thomas was a coach at Metro Stars Gymnastics in Papillion when he assaulted a student younger than 14 at that location sometime in January.

A judge on Thursday set Thomas’ bail at $250,000. Metro Stars officials say they learned of the charges Wednesday and immediately fired Thomas.

He had coached at the Papillion location for four years. Metro Stars sent an email to customers Wednesday asking families to report any concerns to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.