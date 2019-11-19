Oklahoma Walmart shooting leaves three dead

DUNCAN, OK (KCAU) – Another deadly shooting on Monday, this time at a Walmart where at least three people were shot and killed at the superstore in Northern Oklahoma.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol is reporting the shooter is among the dead.

Authorities saying two men and one woman were found shot and killed in the parking lot of a Walmart store in Duncan, Oklahoma Monday morning.

Two of the people were found inside of a car and according to investigators, the second man died outside of the car.

Bulletholes were visible in the windshield of the car where the bodies were discovered.

Police believe the shooter was among those found dead.

“All I heard was nine gunshots and me and my girl was pulled over here in the parking lot and we saw three bodies on the ground. I was going to jump out but instead, another guy had already jumped out and went over and had his gun drawn,” Aaron Helton, witness.

Authorities believe this was an isolated incident and was not a case of an active shooter.