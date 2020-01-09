Oil prices fluctuating following airstrike that killed Iranian General

WASHINGTON – Iran is a big player in the oil market, and consumers could see a direct impact at the gas pump if tensions between the United States and Iran continue to rise.

Oil prices have already been fluctuating since President Trump ordered the airstrike that killed the high ranking Iranian General last week.

Oil prices are continuing to tremble after President Trump addressed the nation regarding the on-going attacks Wednesday morning.

Some lawmakers worry the prices will continue to fluctuate until the United States and Iran reach stability.