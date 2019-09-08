Officials investigating 5 vaping-related deaths

(ABC News) — The smoking of e-cigarettes is gaining controversy, officials now investigating five deaths and hundreds of vaping-related illnesses.

An urgent warning from federal and state health officials.

“We join with the Centers for Diseases Control to advise people to stop vaping now,” said Barbra Ferrer with the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The CDC investigating a major outbreak of mysterious lung illnesses, so far 450 possible cases have been reported in 33 states. The number of vaping-related deaths rising to at least five.

“This is really impacting a very vulnerable population. And we really encourage people to avoid these products,” said Dr. Jonathan Meiman of the CDC.

The government says many patients, but not all, reported recent use of THC, some saying they used both THC and nicotine. The investigation now looking into whether the illnesses are related to specific devices, other ingredients, possible contaminants or a combination of factors.

Adam Hergenreder was hospitalized after using both nicotine and THC.

Adan Hegenreder: I’m 18 years old my lungs are like a 70-year-old’s.

Michigan’s governor ordering the state’s health department to issue emergency rules to prohibit all sales of flavored nicotine products.

“We’re letting these companies target our kids, appeal to our kids and deceive our children and they’re showing up with respiratory illnesses no one can explain. This is why we’re taking bold action here in Michigan. It’s time for us to lead,” said Michigan’s Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Retailers will have 30 days to comply but the new rules are likely to face challenges in court

The American Vaping Association releasing a statement saying in part:

“Every day it is becoming more clear that these illnesses and deaths are being caused by THC-containing street vapes, not store-bought nicotine vaping products?”