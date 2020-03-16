Officials across the country taking drastic measures to slow down the spread of coronavirus

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – With more than 156,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus and at least 5,800 deaths worldwide, officials across the U.S. are taking drastic measures to slow down the spread of the virus in hopes of not overwhelming the health care system.

More than 3,000 cases of coronavirus confirmed in the United States, where drastic measures are being taken to control the spread of the virus.

Some of those measures include mass gatherings put on hold, almost 26 million students out of school, and many Americans are now working from home

The Governor of New York, the state with the most cases in the country, explaining why these steps are important

“To slow the spread of the virus to a rate that the health care system can manage,” said Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-NY).

Now, 49 states and the District of Columbia all reporting cases of the virus

‘Every hospital, particularly in those cities that are experiencing high numbers of coronavirus cases, they are activating their disaster plans, which to be clear has to do with supplies, space, systems, and staff,” said Dr. Jennifer Ashton, ABC NEWS Chief Medical Correspondent.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, a member of President Trump’s Coronavirus Task Force said he is confident the Federal Government is doing everything that needs to be done to contain the novel coronavirus

“You’ve got to be almost overreacting a bit to keep up with it…what we’re trying to do is to make sure they don’t get to the worst-case scenario,” said Dr. Fauci.

Amid the growing shortages at stores across the country, President Trump holding a conference call on Sunday afternoon with grocery executives.

Currently, travel to the U.S. has been banned from 28 countries.

“Legal residents can come home, but as the secretary will detail they’ll be funneled through specific airports and processed,” said Vice President Pence.

At Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, thousands left standing in a crowd for hours waiting for health screenings.

“People were forced into conditions that are against the CDC guidelines and are totally unacceptable,” said Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor of Chicago.

President Trump tweeted in part that said, “Pardon the interruptions and delays, we are moving as quickly as possible,” he added, “We must get it right.”

The World Health Organization is calling Europe the new epicenter of the outbreak with Spain and Italy on lockdown.

Vatican officials announced Holy Week celebrations leading up to Easter will be closed to the public, only available as a Livestream.