Officers appear in court for charges stemming from protests

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Two Virginia police officers who were indicted on misdemeanor charges for their actions during protests against police brutality and racial injustice have made their first court appearance.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Richmond Police Officers Mark Janowski and Christopher Brown appeared in court Wednesday on misdemeanor charges of assault and battery.

Both were released on their own recognizance. No details relating to the charges have been released. Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith noted that the grand jury initially deliberated on 18 indictments stemming from the actions of eight officers during the protests.

The other charges were dropped and the six other officers returned to duty.

