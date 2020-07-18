NYC’s 9/11 memorial receives $2 million grant

FILE- The National September 11 Memorial and Memorial Plaza in New York City draws over six million visitors each year. It received a $2 million grant Friday.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) – On Friday, President Trump announced the award of a $2 million 9/11 Memorial Act grant to the National September 11 Memorial and Memorial Plaza in New York City. Funding from the National Park Service will provide dollars for the continued operation, maintenance and security of the eight-acre memorial and museum that draws about six million visitors annually.

“The 9/11 Memorial and Museum is a national landmark and the preeminent authority on the history of the 9/11 attacks,” said President & CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum Alice M. Greenwald. “It is a site of national significance, actively affirming the power of remembrance and the potential for resilience in the aftermath of tragedy and unimaginable loss,” added Greenwald.

The National September 11 Memorial is a tribute of remembrance and honor to the nearly 3,000 people killed in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001 at the World Trade Center site, near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, and at the Pentagon, as well as the six people killed in the World Trade Center bombing in February 1993. The landmark serves as a powerful reminder of the largest loss of life resulting from a foreign attack on American soil and the greatest single loss of rescue personnel in American history.