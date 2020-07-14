North Dakota urges court to halt Dakota Access line shutdown

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota is urging a federal appeals court to block a judge’s order to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.
North Dakota Solicitor General Matt Sagsveen filed a document Monday supporting operator Energy Transfer’s efforts to keep the oil line open while the Texas-based company appeals.
The Bismarck Tribune reports that federal officials who approved the pipeline’s permit notified the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit that they also plan to oppose the judge’s order.
Last week U.S. District Judge James Boasberg ordered the pipeline shut down by Aug. 5 for an additional environmental assessment more than three years after it began pumping oil.
