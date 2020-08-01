No deal done for Coronavirus Aid package

(KCAU) – The $600 unemployment benefit that has kept millions afloat amid the worst economic crisis in decades officially expires at midnight.

And senators are no longer in D.C.

Lawmakers in Washington failing to reach an agreement on the newest round of COVID-19 relief.

This, as millions of American remain unemployed and economic forecasters warn of another slowdown.

A one-week extension to the $600 unemployment benefit was proposed but got shot down by Democratic leaders.

Negotiations will continue throughout the weekend.

The house canceled its recess to pass coronavirus relief legislation.

Latest Stories