(The Hill) — Nissan has issued a recall for nearly a quarter million vehicles this week due to steering wheel issues, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said.

About 236,000 Nissan Sentra sedans between the 2020 and 2022 model years have a weak tie rod in the steering wheel, which may bend or break, causing the vehicle to lose steering and crash, the recall report states.

Any Sentra drivers who feel that their steering is unstable or off-center are advised to contact their local dealer immediately. Tie rods will be replaced until strengthened replacement parts can be installed in the future, the automaker said.

Nissan issued a previous recall in 2021 for the same issue for a smaller group of Sentra vehicles. Vehicles repaired in the previous recall do not need new parts. That recall impacted just under 140,000 vehicles.

The company will contact all drivers by Oct. 5 and send another letter when a final replacement part is available, Nissan said.