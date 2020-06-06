News crew in Oklahoma City saves man who was trapped in a river

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A team of journalists in Oklahoma saved a man who became trapped in a river.

Police couldn’t find them but a television-news chopper team did.

“I was almost done. It was everything I had left in me,” said David Stokes, stranded in river.

David Stokes was clinging to life in the North Canadian River.

“Keep my head above the water and that was it,” said Stokes.

KFOR’s Chopper Four was already in the air when pilot Mason Dunn and managing editor Steve Johnson got a call to action.

Police told them the following:

“Somebody might be in the river, that they were looking for someone who was missing,” said Mason Dunn, helicopter pilot.

Stokes was missing for more than 20 hours. He was separated from his friends during a float trip.

With only one leg, he didn’t have the strength to make it to shore. The clock was ticking as KFOR’s crew flew down the river.

“I heard you. I heard you and I was hoping you saw me,” said Stokes.

Chopper Four was truly a sight for sore eyes. Dunn landed in a sand bar nearby and Johnson wasn’t thinking twice when he did this.

“I ran out of the chopper, dragged him up to the shore line,” said Johnson.

But the struggle wasn’t over.

The area was so remote that the Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s deputies and the Shawnee Search and Rescue crews were unable to find it after searching all night.

“I had to lift off there and fly to the airport and pick up the Sheriff and fly him down there,” said Dunn.

There was more help that were able to airlift Stokes to an Oklahoma City hospital.

“Without your helicopter, knowing that you guys were landing, I wasn’t swimming into the bank,” said Stokes.

While KFOR’s crew landed back at the station, weary but grateful.

“It just gave me chills. I would do that again in a heartbeat. Looking out for you. That’s our motto and that means something to me,” said Johnson.

Stokes is expected to make a full recovery from his ordeal.

