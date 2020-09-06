New York sees third night of protests for Daniel Prude

Demonstrators walk by a fire set at a bus stop in downtown Rochester, New York, on Friday, September 4, 2020. Protesters after the death of Daniel Prude at the hands of police in the city are demanding more accountability for how it happened and legislation to change how authorities respond to mental health emergencies. (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)

(ABC) – People took to the streets for a third night in Rochester, New York, over the death of Daniel Prude while in police custody. His family is calling for justice, and in Portland, Oregon, the city is seeing the 100th night of unrest.

The third night of protests took place in Rochester, New York, with cries demanding justice for Daniel Prude.

The forty-one-year-old’s brother called 911 in March, telling police Prude was having a mental health crisis.

Disturbing body camera footage showed officers placing a hood over his head and pinning him to the ground after they said he became combative and started spitting at him.

He was taken to the hospital and died a week later.

The head of the police union said the officers followed protocol, and seven of those involved are now suspended.

However, Prude’s family and protesters said it’s not enough.

“I really just want to fight to see them in jail charged with murder, because that’s what they are. They’re murderers,” said Junera Prude.

Those demanding justice are asking for the state Attorney General to open an investigation.

Some of the protests took a different tone.

Explosions dispersing in a large crowd, a bus stop set on fire, and some streets covered in smoke.

In Portland, Oregon, Friday marked the 100th day of protests.

“I think we would all agree that we need to work collectively to stop the violence in Portland,” said Gov. Kate Brown.

U.S. Marshalls killed self-described anti-fascist Michael Reinoehl during an attempted arrest for the shooting death of pro-trump protester Jay Danielson.

Officials fear the two deaths could lead to more violence.

“It ramps everything up, everybody is going to be, anxiety is going to be at its highest level. Everybody is going to be on edge,” said Portland Police Association President Daryl Turner.

In Louisville, Kentucky, protesters marched through the streets to demand justice for Breonna Taylor as the city prepared for the Kentucky Derby.