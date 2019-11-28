New York airport has therapy dog to de-stress travelers

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (KCAU) – All that traveling and dealing with crowded airports can be stressful. Well, what better way to de-stress at the airport than to pet a dog.

That’s exactly what’s happening at Syracuse Hancock International Airport in New York.

It’s 10 o’clock and Bert is on his way to work.

His job is simple: To make people smile.

“You see that tongue hanging out. It’s very silly and cool and puts a smile on your face,” said Alberto Castro, traveler.

He does this with his owner, Susan Vaughn.

Together, they walk around the Syracuse Hancock International Airport offering some pet therapy.

“People are coming to us they’re waving us down, saying ‘I want to pet the dog, I want to pet the dog,'” said Susan Vaughn, Paws of CNY volunteer.

Their task becomes important, especially around the holidays, when traveling causes stress.

“I thought it was awesome. Bert was so friendly. Everyone that he walked by, they started smiling and they definitely cheered everybody up. If you had a delayed flight, you definitely forgot about it,” said Samantha Proctor, traveler.

To prepare them for work like this, they went through months of training and testing.

“I like to see him making people happy,” said Vaughn.

It’s their third year at the airport, and Bert has proven himself to be comfortable in a noisy, crowded area.

“It makes me feel good that we’re doing the kinds of things we were meant to do,” said Vaughn.

A hard job, but Bert is rewarded with every pet.