New warning that Coronavirus can spread before symptoms emerge

NEW YORK (ABC NEWS) – As China fights to contain the Wuhan coronavirus, health officials are issuing a dire new warning saying the virus can be spread even before symptoms appear.

The news presents a major challenge for authorities trying to screen people for the virus.

China has confirmed more than 4,500 cases and at least 160 deaths.

A Hong Kong professor warns drastic measures are needed to stop the spread of the virus.

“It is quite clear that there is already self-sustaining human to human spread in quite a number of major Chinese cities, whether these self-sustaining chains of transmission would be sufficient to spark their own local epidemics is not trivial,” said Gabriel Leung, Chair Professor of Public Health Medicine.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warning that more are likely to appear as they brace for the virus to spread from human to human transmission.

The U.S. has at least five confirmed cases and Canada reporting two confirmed cases of the virus in Ontario.