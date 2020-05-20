New virus strain killing rabbits

FILE – In this Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, feral rabbits gather near a resident’s garden in Cannon Beach, Ore. Cannon Beach has discovered that no agency has responsibility for the booming population of feral rabbits that has overtaken the popular beach town. (Colin Murphey/Daily Astorian via AP, file)

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – Iowa wildlife experts are on the lookout for a new virus killing the native rabbit and hare populations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, California, and New Mexico.

Rabbit hemorrhagic disease can persist in the environment and can be spread from rabbit to rabbit, by predators, insects, and even by vehicle traffic, impacting populations in new areas.

According to the Iowa DNR, the disease hasn’t been discovered in Iowa but is as close as eastern Colorado and northern Texas.

Officials say the disease could have a significant impact on native rabbit populations that have not experienced a virus like this before. Feral and domestic rabbits are also susceptible.

Iowa State Wildlife Veterinarian Dr. Rachel Ruden said getting this virus on Iowans’ radar is key to minimizing its impact should it arrive in the state.

“Eastern cottontails are fairly common and seeing a single dead rabbit should not be a cause for alarm—common rule-outs include vehicular collision, cat attack, or other predator attacks,” Dr. Ruden said. “However, if you see any unusual mortality, like clusters of dead rabbits with no obvious sign of external trauma, we’d like you to contact the DNR.”

“Infected animals die quickly, sometimes with blood visible around the nose, but often with no signs of illness,” Dr. Ruden said. “If you see something that doesn’t look right, give us a call. Early detection can help prevent a larger outbreak in Iowa.”

The recently emerged strain of rabbit hemorrhagic disease, RHDV2, was first detected in Europe in 2010. It is not related to epizootic hemorrhagic disease that can cause mortality in deer or COVID-19, the current cause of the human pandemic.

The virus strain doesn’t pose a risk to people and is not known to affect other animals, according to the Iowa DNR.

More information is available online from the USDA.

