New Orleans marks anniversary of 4 girls integrating schools

FILE – In this July 20, 2006, file photo, Lucille Bridges poses next to the original 1964 Norman Rockwell painting, “The Problem We All Live With,” showing her daughter Ruby, inside the Museum of Fine Arts in Houston. Bridges, a Hurricane Katrina evacuee and Houston resident after the storm, looked for the first-time at the Rockwell original capturing her oldest daughter, Ruby, as she was escorted by U.S. marshals into an all-white New Orleans school during integration nearly a half-century earlier. New Orleans’ mayor announced Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, that Lucille Bridges, the mother of civil rights activist Ruby Bridges, has died at the age of 86. (Steve Ueckert/Houston Chronicle via AP, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans is marking the 61st anniversary of the integration of its public schools by four 6-year-old girls.

Weekend events began with a Friday morning news conference at New Orleans City Hall and an evening screening of a video tribute to the four.

A special church service and a motorcade were set for Sunday, as it’s the 61st anniversary of the day U.S. marshals escorted the children past angry crowds to previously all-white institutions.

Leona Tate, Gail Etienne, and Tessie Provost entered McDonogh 19 public school on Nov. 14, 1960. That same day Ruby Bridges was escorted into William Frantz Elementary in New Orleans, a moment made famous in a Norman Rockwell painting.