RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new report says New Mexico has the highest child food insecurity rate in the country.
The report by the Save the Children advocacy group released Tuesday also says New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest childhood violent death rates.
Only Alaska and South Dakota, which are two other states with sizable Native American populations, had a higher rate.
A senior vice president with the group says the findings should serve as a wake-up call for political leaders to battle poverty in states like New Mexico.
The report examined 2,600 counties using federal data from 2018 and earlier.
Latest Stories
- Dakota County reports two new cases of COVID-19, 297 more recoveries
- New Mexico child disparities on food, violence ranked high
- South Dakota confirms 71 more cases of COVID-19, no new deaths
- Officials have identified the woman who drowned at Brown’s Lake on Saturday
- Woodbury County reports nine more cases of COVID-19