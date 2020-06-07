New Mexico child disparities on food, violence ranked high

FILE – In this June 21, 2013 file photo a volunteer moves a pallet of food at the Roadrunner Food Bank in Albuquerque, N.M. The food bank distributes about 90,000 pounds of food a day to organizations that help low-income families. A program in New Mexico seeks to help farmers struggling with the economic effects of COVID-19 restrictions while assisting food banks seeking to fight hunger and poverty. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan, File)

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (AP) — A new report says New Mexico has the highest child food insecurity rate in the country.

The report by the Save the Children advocacy group released Tuesday also says New Mexico has one of the nation’s highest childhood violent death rates.

Only Alaska and South Dakota, which are two other states with sizable Native American populations, had a higher rate.

A senior vice president with the group says the findings should serve as a wake-up call for political leaders to battle poverty in states like New Mexico.

The report examined 2,600 counties using federal data from 2018 and earlier.

