New mental health website addresses challenges created by COVID-19 pandemic

(CNN) – There’s a new website to address the emotional and mental health challenges created by the global coronavirus pandemic.

The Pandemic Crisis Services Coalition website aims to help connect those in need with appropriate mental health resources.

Until now, there hasn’t been a comprehensive searchable database, making it harder for people to find help quickly.

The new site’s database is searchable by state, contact method, type of support needed, and categories with topics that include anxiety, substance or domestic abuse, depression, and more.