New Hampshire police warn citizens of bear break-ins

THORNTON, N.H. (KCAU) – A video sent to the New Hampshire police shows a bear opening the door of a car.

According to a Facebook post of the Thornton New Hampshire Police Department, residents have been warned not to leave food or trash in or near their vehicles after receiving multiple reports of bears breaking into vehicles.

A homeowner sent the police a video of a bear opening a door of a parked car in Thornton, and police said they have gotten similar reports over the recent weeks. Someone reported they suspected a thief broke into their car, but police discovered paw prints on the car.

The Fish and Game have been notified just in case any bears get trapped in any vehicles or need to be removed from the area.