RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A new chicken coop is transforming lives at the Alpine Rehabilitation Center. One senior residents says this has made an impact on his life.

Animals have always had a special way of connecting with, and lifting the spirits.

Glenn L. Sanders has lived in the facility for four years. He says these chickens have become a vital part of his life.

“Because we raised chickens, hawks, mules, and cows. It all brings it back. That’s why I like to take care of these chickens so well.”

While the program brings a lot of smiles, Wellness Director Amanda Millwood says it also provides significant therapeutic value for the residents.

“It just gives them something they can look forward to. They’ve always been taken care of. And this is an opportunity for them to take care of something.”

Millwood says residents can walk and pet the chickens while enjoying a great amount of fun.

“So, we have leashes for our chickens, and we walk them just like we would with a dog. Then, we will pick them up and carry them, and then we will push the residents in a wheelchair as they are holding the chickens.”

Sanders says residents gave these chickens some unique names. They were named after two current employees.

“We named it Nugget, and the other two we named Bailey, and Miss Bobbie. And that’s Roxanne.”

“I laughed at it at first. It is special, and it means a lot to me,” activity assistant Bobbie Traylor said.

The chicken coop also allows residents to engage with one another.

“The first thing I do is come out here and look at the chicken,” Sanders said.

And while residents deal with many challenges, Sanders says these four chickens are bringing a sense of relief.

Director Millwood said they also use the eggs for cooking. The chickens also eat the leftover food of the residents, so nothing goes to waste.