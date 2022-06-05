SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — With renewed focus on school security since the shooting in Uvalde, one new tech company is rolling out an artificial intelligence-powered program to help detect threats.

ZeroEyes is an artificial intelligence company founded and run by military veterans. The company uses technology to identify images in real time from security cameras. The A.I. can identify a person walking around with a gun and alert authorities often within seconds.

The company said that when someone pulls a gun, its A.I. takes only three to five seconds to alert the company which verifies it’s a firearm and then informs law enforcement.

“For every second that passes, the shooter is shooting somebody, or shooting his gun. Every second counts, so that’s what we’re all about. We’re about saving time,” said Pete Garza, spokesperson for ZeroEyes.

The technology is now in use in at least 18 states and more could be coming online at the beginning of the new school year.