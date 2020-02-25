Nebraska traffic stop leads to drug find in North Carolina

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A traffic stop along Interstate 80 a few miles west of the Nebraska capital has led to a drug seizure in North Carolina.

Authorities say the man from Charlotte, North Carolina, was headed west in a pickup truck Friday when he was pulled over.

A deputy soon developed suspicions that the man was involved in illegal activity.

A search of the truck turned up more than $103,000.

Deputies then contacted North Carolina officers.

They report finding nearly 1,300 pounds of marijuana and THC edibles in the man’s storage unit and more drugs, a handgun and $90,000 in cash at his home.