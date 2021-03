LINCOLN, Neb. (KCAU) – The governor of Nebraska has ordered state and U.S. flags to be flown at half-staff for the victims of a mass shooting in Colorado.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts sent out a press release on Tuesday that announced Nebraska flags and U.S. flags should be flown at half-staff from March 23 to March 27.

Iowa Governor Reynolds also ordered a half-staff proclamation following an attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary that killed two employees.