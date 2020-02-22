Nebraska Medicine confident in coronavirus quarantine procedures

OMAHA, Neb. (KETV) – Several former Diamond Princess Cruise Ship passengers remain in quarantine in Omaha, including one man who has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been showing symptoms.

“So, when we left the ship, we had no idea we were carrying the virus,” said Carl Goldman,m quarantined for coronavirus.

Carl Goldman and his wife, Jeri, left a cruise ship docked off the coast of Japan over the weekend.

Their friend had tested positive for coronavirus and was taken off the ship.

They asked to be tested, but before the results came back, they were on a plane to America.

Exhausted, Carl slept.

“When I woke up about two hours later, I knew I had a high fever. My wife touched me and she knew I was burning up,” said Goldman.

He said military doctors immediately quarantined him on the plane.

When they landed in Nebraska, he and his wife were split.

Jeri went to the National Quarantine Unit on Nebraska Medicine’s campus. Carl went to the biocontainment unit.

“I had to wait about four hours for the lab results, which came out positive, so I did have the virus,” said Goldman.

The CDC has to validate that test, but the doctors at Nebraska Medicine aren’t taking chances.

“The quarantine unit we’re monitoring symptoms. We’re monitoring patients for fever, but to provide immediate medical attention would require a hospital setting, and that’s why he was chosen to go to the biocontainment unit,” said Dr. Mike Wadman, Co-Medical Director at National Quarantine Unit.

Dr. Wadman is watching the 12 people in case they start showing signs of the disease and making sure Carl doesn’t get worse.

“It’s a respiratory virus that leads to pneumonia and respiratory failure,” said Dr. Wadman.

Angela Vasa is a lead nurse working in the National Quarantine Unit. She details how the patients are kept safe and apart.

“We have engineering controls built-in, so we have our units designed specifically to provide the highest level of care and containment,” said Vasa.

She said this disease is not widespread but does spread easier than other coronaviruses they’ve seen.

This quarantine gives the team and the world a chance to study the disease.

“Our team members and our leadership have confidence in the procedures we’ve put in place and we that don’t want people to be fearful because we’ve had individuals that are brought here,” said Vasa.