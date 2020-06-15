Nearly 43,000 pounds of ground beef recalled for possible E. coil contamination

FILE – In this Saturday, April 1, 2017 file photo, ground beef is displayed for sale at a market in Washington. On Friday, April 12, 2019, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said ground beef is the likely source of an E. coli outbreak that has sickened more than 100 people in six states. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

WASHINGTON (KCAU) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has announced that about 42,922 pounds of ground beef products from Lakeside Refrigerated Services may be contaminated with E. coli.

Officials said the raw ground beef items from the Swedesboro, New Jersey company were produced on June 1.

The following seven products are subject to recall:

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF” and a use or freeze by date of July 1 and lot code P-53298-82.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES” and a use or freeze by date of June 27 and lot code P-53934-28.

3-lb. vacuum packages containing three 1 lb. pieces of “MARKETSIDE BUTCHER ORGANIC GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN / 7% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of 07/01/20 and lot code P53929-70.

1-lb. tray packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of June 25 and lot code P53944-10.

4-lb. tray packages containing 10 ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 80% LEAN / 20% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of June 25 and lot code P53937-45.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing four ¼ lb. pieces of “THOMAS FARMS GRASS-FED GROUND BEEF PATTIES 85% LEAN / 15% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of June 27 and lot code P53935-25.

1-lb. vacuum packages containing “VALUE PACK FRESH GROUND BEEF 76% LEAN / 24% FAT” and a use or freeze by date of July 1 and lot code P53930-18.

To view the labels of the ground beef products, click here.

The products subject to recall have the establishment number “EST. 46841” inside of the USDA mark of inspection. They were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

FSIS said the problem was discovered during routine testing. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

They’re concern that some of the products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

Officials are urging people who have purchased these products to not consume them. They should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

For more information on this recall, visit the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

Latest Stories