HETTINGER, N.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Hettinger, North Dakota are asking for the public’s help in an arson investigation.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says it happened Friday night in the 300 block of Main Street.

Authorities say someone tried to burn down a home owned by the Chief Deputy. Officials believe that this was an intentional act targeting the deputy.

Authorities ask anyone living or working in a 3-block radius with any type of doorbell or surveillance video from 10 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. to contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.