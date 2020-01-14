Naval base terror attack motivated by “Jihadist Ideology”

(CNN) – Chilling new details in what the Justice Department now calls an Act of Terror at a Florida naval base back in December.

“This was an act of terrorism. The evidence shows that the shooter was motivated by Jihadist ideology,” said William Barr, U.S. Attorney General.

Investigators are unraveling the motives of 21-year-old Mohammed Alshamrani.

A member of the Royal Saudi Air Force who shot and killed three U.S. Sailors at a naval air station in Pensacola, Florida in December before authorities killed him.

“The shooter posted a message on September 11 of this year stating ‘the countdown has begun.’ He also posted other anti-American, anti-Israeli and Jihadi messages on social media,” added Barr.

Now, the Attorney General said they need Apple to help them unlock the shooter’s iPhones.

“It is very important for us to know with whom and about what the shooter was communicating before he died,” mentioned Barr.

21 Saudi Servicemen have now been expelled from the U.S.

The Defense Department said in a statement: