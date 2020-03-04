Native American journalist, activist Chuck Trimble dies at age 84

National News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of The Associated Press

(AP) – Longtime Native American journalist Chuck Trimble has died.

Trimble was a former executive director of the National Congress of American Indians and the founder of the American Indian Press Association.

His daughter, Kaiti Fenz-Trimble, said on Facebook that the Oglala Lakota man died of natural causes in Omaha, Nebraska, at age 84.

Trimble in the early 1970s founded the American Indian Press Association, which operated a news service for tribal newspapers.

He served as executive director of the National Congress of American Indians from 1972 to 1978.

Trimble also wrote columns on topics ranging from tribal politics to aging.

Fellow Oglala Lakota journalist and publisher Tim Giago says Trimble’s passing leaves a “big hole in the field of Native American journalism.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Good Day Pets

If you would like to have your pet featured on KCAU 9’s Good Day Pets, please email a picture of your pet to news@kcautv.com or submit it on our KCAU 9 Facebook Page.  Please provide both the pet’s name, the pet’s owner’s name and where you are from.

Trending Stories