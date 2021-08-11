National test alerts may reach your phones Wednesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KCAU) — A national test alert will be taking place Wednesday afternoon.

The Federal Communications Commission and Federal Emergency Management Agency are working together to test both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA).

The tests will begin at 1:20 p.m. CT.

For the EAS test, radios and TVs may have programming interrupted for the EAS test message to play.

The WEA test is directed to cell phones where the subscriber has opted in to receives the test messages. For those who haven’t opted-in to receive the test messages, mobile users will receive real emergency alerts if a message were to be sent. If you wish to opt-in to received text messages on your mobile device, you can find instructions here.