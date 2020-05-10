National Restaurant Association says three decades worth of jobs were lost in the last two months

WASHINGTON (CNN/KCAU) – The National Restaurant Association said they have lost three decades worth of jobs in just the last two months.

U.S. restaurants lost more than 5.5 million jobs in April alone.

Restaurant employment has fallen to its lowest level since 1989 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Friday, the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the national unemployment rate is hovering near 15% and climbing.

Restaurants and bars have three times the job losses than any other industry in America.

The National Restaurant Association is now asking Congress for targeted relief for its industry and employees.