National parks visitors should plan for ‘new normal’

BRYCE CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Utah (AP) — As the coronavirus pandemic continues, the National Park Service is testing public access at several parks across the nation, including two in Utah, with limited offerings and services.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports visitor centers and campgrounds remain largely shuttered at Bryce Canyon and Capitol Reef, but visitors are welcome at some sites.

Acting park service director David Vela says visitors should steel themselves for changes.

Other major parks throughout the country that have started reopening include Everglades National Park in Florida, Lake Mead National Recreation Area in Nevada, and Mount Rainier National Park in Washington.

Advocacy groups fear the park service is moving too fast and urge extreme caution.

