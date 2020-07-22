National Nurses United union demonstrate number of nurses lost in pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC) – The National Nurses United union illustrated a grim statistic in the fight against COVID-19 on Tuesday.

They placed 164 pairs of nurses’ shoes on the lawn of the U.S. Capitol to mourn the number of nurses who have died in the pandemic.

At the event, nurses called on Congress to step up “in the absence of presidential leadership.”

To enact workplace protections for hospital employees and provide more PPE for medical workers, Simms said that the house acted by passing the Heroes Act, and she urged the Senate to approve that measure.

