National gas prices increase

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – With many parts of the country reopening, more folks are out on the road. At the pump, steadily increasing gas prices in Siouxland are finally nearing the national level.

According to Triple A, the national average for a gallon of gas increased by four cents last week from $1.77 to $1.81.

Siouxlanders saw much lower prices at local gas stations along with a much more significant bump in prices.

The cost for a gallon of gas at Fleet Farm in Sioux City was as low as $1.19 a month ago and recently rose to $1.44.

“They were pretty low last week, so that was kind of nice, but, you know, they’re still good so definitely can’t complain.”

While the current national average is just over a dollar cheaper than the same time last year, experts say what people are saving at the pump now, will likely get paid back in a few years.

Latest Coronavirus Stories