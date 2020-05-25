Nation recognizes Memorial Day amid pandemic

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC News) – This Memorial Day, Americans paid respect to the country’s fallen soldiers far and wide, but some ceremonies are having to take place virtually amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commander in Chief, President Trump, paid tribute to fallen soldiers with a wreath-laying ceremony at the Arlington National Cemetery before delivering a speech at Fort McHenry in Baltimore.

But on this Memorial Day, Americans honored not only those who sacrificed their lives for the greater good of the country but also to the nearly 100,000 lives lost to COVID-19.

Flags flew at half staff at the White House and other government buildings in memory of those killed by the virus.

And this Sunday, The New York Times cover page listed 999 COVID-19 victims’ names listed together, much like the military men and women’s names etched across war memorials throughout the country.

With social-distancing guidelines still in effect, veterans virtually commemorated, The United States Navy Memorial held an online cermony.

Communities came together as well. Members of the Berkeley Heights New Jersey Police Department visited the homes of veterans holding brief ceremonies outside their houses.

Presumptive Democratic nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden stepped out into the spotlight with a rare public appearance to Veterans Memorial Park in Delaware. It’s one of the first times he’s been seen outside of his home in recent weeks in wake of the coronavirus crisis.

There were some in-person ‘open to the public’ events for Memorial Day here in Washington, D.C. but with limited access and social distancing enforced.