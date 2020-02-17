Closings
More than 2,000 former DOJ officials call on Attorney General to resign

WASHINGTON (CNN) – More than 2,000 former prosecutors and other Department of Justice (DOJ) officials are calling on Attorney General Barr to resign.

The officials serving in Republican and Democratic administrations posting a statement on Sunday that in part reads:

“Mr. Barr’s actions in doing the President’s personal bidding, unfortunately, speak louder than his words. Those actions, and the damage they have done to the Department of Justice’s reputation for integrity and the rule of law, require Mr. Barr to resign.”

This comes after career prosecutors withdrew from the Roger Stone case after Barr overruled their sentencing.

The Attorney General also pushed back against the President in an unusual interview and separately ordered an examination of politically charged cases involving those close to President Donald Trump.

Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff, recently said that Barr “does enjoy the support” of the President.

