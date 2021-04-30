More than 1,700 vintage and unique bikes being auctioned at Mecum Motorcycle Auction

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Hundreds of vintage and one-of-a-kind motorcycles are being sold in Las Vegas at the Mecum Motorcycle Auction.

The four-day event at the Las Vegas Convention Center starts Wednesday morning and it’s the largest motorcycle auction of its kind. The event was cancelled last year. This year, more than 1,700 motorcycles will be auctioned.

“Of course at any Mecum motorcycle auction, you have the very rare, antique, very unique and custom and we go to the one-of-a-kinds kind of motorcycles that you always see at a Mecum Motorcycle Auction,” said Dave Magers, ceo of Mecum Auctions.

He said due to safety measures for the pandemic, the public is not allowed at the auction this year. It’s only open to registered bidders and their guests.