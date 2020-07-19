More retailers join those requiring mask usage

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) Siouxland home improvement shoppers are now being asked to get their masks on.

Starting Monday, major home improvement retailer, Lowe’s will require all its shoppers to don masks while Home Depot will follow suit with a similar mandate on Wednesday.

Home Depot says about 85% of its stores already require customers to wear masks.

Most Home Depot and Lowe’s stores were open during stay-at-home orders earlier this year because they were considered essential businesses in most states.

Both companies already require their employees to wear masks.

Earlier this week, other major retailers like Walmart, Target, CVS and Best Buy require customers to wear masks.

