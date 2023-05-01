MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KELO) — A judge has sentenced a Minnesota woman to 27 years in prison for leaving her newborn son to die on the banks of the Mississippi River two decades ago.

Jennifer Matter pleaded guilty in January to second-degree murder in the baby’s death.

Teenagers discovered the newborn’s body in 2003 along the banks of the river.

Matter wasn’t arrested until last year, when DNA linked her to the baby.

Authorities say DNA also linked Matter to an infant girl who was found dead by the Mississippi in 1999 but she has not been charged in that case.