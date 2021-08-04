Missouri locksmith dressed as George Washington charged for role in Jan. 6th Capitol Insurrection

WASHINGTON D.C. — A Nevada business owner has been arrested and charged for his role in the Capitol Insurrection.

An online tip to the FBI National Threat Operations Center submitted on February 26, 2021 stated,

“I was made aware that an individual that works at Yoder locksmith in Nevada Missouri was involved in the storming of the Capitol on Jan 6th. I am unsure of the gentleman’s first name but know the day of the event he was inside the Capitol and was dressed as George Washington.”

With this information, the FBI reviewed the business’ website and contact numbers and found an image of a man in colonial period attire captioned “Isaac & Kelly Yoder.”

FBI screenshot of “Yoder Lock & Key” website

After cross-referencing the website picture, a Missouri driver’s license photo, social media accounts, photographs from inside the Capitol, CCTV footage, and cell phone usage during the Insurrection the FBI ID’d the man as Isaac Samuel Yoder.

Yoder voluntarily agreed to an interviewed by the FBI on March 16th at the Joplin Resident Agency. At this interview Yoder brought the same outfit seen in photographs and admitted to entering the Capitol on January 6th; saying his family attended the Trump rally with him and that his brothers were exposed to tear gas with one being hit by rubber bullets.

Yoder said he wore a George Washington costume as seen in one Newsweek article titled: “George Washington Says if Capitol Rioters wanted Trouble There’d Be ‘Piles of Bodies.” (Seen below)

Yoder as seen on January 6th at the Capitol building talking with Capitol Police

BRENT STIRTON/GETTY IMAGES

Footage from the Capitol building’s cameras affirmed Yoder’s testimony showing Yoder in his colonial outfit entering through a west facing door and leaving the same one 18 minutes later.

According to a complaint from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, Yoder committed multiple violations against United States Code while at the Capitol:

(Entering and Remaining in a Restricted Building, in violation of Title 18, United States

Code, Section 1752(a)(1))

Code, Section 1752(a)(1)) (Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building, in violation of Title 18,

United States Code, Section 1752(a)(2))

United States Code, Section 1752(a)(2)) (Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building, in violation of Title 40,

United States Code, Section 5104 (e)(2)(D))

United States Code, Section 5104 (e)(2)(D)) (Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building, in violation of Title 40, United States Code, Section 5104 (e)(2)(G))

A warrant for Yoder’s arrest was served on Wednesday, August 4th at Springfield, Missouri.